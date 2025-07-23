Person cited after abandoning dog outside Las Vegas shelter in extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person has been cited following a dog abandonment investigation earlier this month.
Clark County Animal Protective Services said they tracked down the person and issued them a citation for animal abandonment and deprivation of water and shelter. APS did not release the identity of the individual.
Klondike, who is available to foster or adopt at The Animal Foundation, was abandoned outside the Nevada SPCA shelter amid extreme heat on July 11.
WATCH | Nevada SPCA: Surveillance video of illegal animal abandonment
"Abandoning an animal in extreme weather conditions is not only dangerous — it is illegal under Nevada law. The Nevada SPCA urges anyone unable to care for an animal to contact local shelters, rescues, or animal control agencies for help. There is always a better option than abandonment," the Nevada SPCA said in a press release earlier this month.
-
New details released in fatal officer-involved shooting by Henderson policeHenderson Police released a briefing video, sharing new details about the incident as well as radio audio and video from officers' body-worn cameras.
Detectives seek help identifying human remains found under concrete slabMohave County Sheriff's detectives are now asking for family members to come forward and provide DNA to help them learn the man's identity.
Henderson police investigate overnight shooting that killed teenagerIt happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 3000 block of W. Warm Springs Road, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Arrest report: LVMPD officer ran red lights, drove 80 mph in 35 mph zoneA state police trooper who pursued a police officer suspected of DUI and reckless driving writes that the officer posed a "clear and immediate safety threat" to the public.