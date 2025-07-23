Person cited after abandoning dog outside Las Vegas shelter in extreme heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person has been cited following a dog abandonment investigation earlier this month.

Clark County Animal Protective Services said they tracked down the person and issued them a citation for animal abandonment and deprivation of water and shelter. APS did not release the identity of the individual.

Klondike, who is available to foster or adopt at The Animal Foundation, was abandoned outside the Nevada SPCA shelter amid extreme heat on July 11.

WATCH | Nevada SPCA: Surveillance video of illegal animal abandonment

Dog abandoned in extreme heat outside Nevada shelter sparks investigation

"Abandoning an animal in extreme weather conditions is not only dangerous — it is illegal under Nevada law. The Nevada SPCA urges anyone unable to care for an animal to contact local shelters, rescues, or animal control agencies for help. There is always a better option than abandonment," the Nevada SPCA said in a press release earlier this month.