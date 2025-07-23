HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are releasing new details surrounding an officer-involved shooting that left a 71-year-old man dead.

It started as a burglary investigation in the 1200 block of Imperia Drive on June 25, 2025.

During the investigation, police learned a silver Volkswagen had been stolen during the burglary, and detectives believed the incident was related to a series of golf course burglaries.

Detectives tracked the stolen vehicle to the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Avenue in Las Vegas and recovered the vehicle.

A search warrant was issued for the residence and then executed by the Henderson Police Department SWAT team in relation to the suspect the next morning.

No other law enforcement agencies were involved in this incident.

Around 7 a.m., SWAT entered the home, and SWAT Officer Michael Stevens made contact with 71-year-old Bruce Ayer in the kitchen.

Ayer pointed what Stevens identified as a handgun at SWAT team members, police said, and Stevens identified himself to Ayers.

Ayers refused to drop the weapon and continued to walk toward officers with the gun, police said.

Stevens shot his gun, hitting Ayers twice in the torso.

Medical team members gave aid to Ayer at the scene, and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police released the following video, which includes radio audio and body-worn camera video from the incident:

New details released in fatal shooting that started as a burglary investigation by Henderson police

*Video provided by the Henderson Police Department.*

No officers were hurt during this incident.

During the investigation, detectives discovered the weapon pointed at the officers was designed to look like a full-size handgun.

It was recovered at the scene and submitted as evidence.

In the next few months, the Henderson Police Department will continue to investigate and analyze this incident.

After the investigation is complete, the findings will be forwarded to the chief of police.