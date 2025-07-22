Henderson police investigate overnight shooting that killed teenager

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenager early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 3000 block of W. Warm Springs Road, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by personnel with the Henderson Fire Department.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time and are investigating this as the fourth homicide for the city in 2025.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.