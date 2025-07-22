COLD CASE: Mohave County detectives seek help identifying human remains found under concrete slab

DOLAN SPRINGS, Ariz. (KTNV) — Detectives in Mohave County are pushing for new leads in their investigation of an unidentified man's death.

On Tuesday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office revealed detectives are now asking for family members to come forward and provide DNA to help them learn the man's identity.

According to sheriff's officials, the man's remains have gone unidentified since Aug. 26, 2021. A homeowner in the 17000 block of North Drive in Dolan Springs was breaking up a concrete slab when they discovered human remains underneath.

"Our [Special Investigations Unit] detectives have worked tirelessly to create a DNA profile for the unidentified victim," sheriff's officials stated. "We are now attempting to locate potential family members of the deceased who may be able to provide DNA for comparison."

Based on autopsy results, detectives believe the victim was killed sometime between 2010 and 2018.

He was between 45 and 65 years old at the time of his death and stood between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 inches tall. The man, believed to be Hispanic, also had dark brown hair and no distinct dental work, sheriff's officials noted.

Detectives now want to get in touch with family members whose missing loved ones match that description, and are willing to provide a DNA sample for comparison with the victim.

Anyone with information about the man's death, or who knows someone matching the description of the deceased, is asked to contact the MCSO's Special Investigations Unit at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.

Información en español proporcionada por la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Mohave:

Los Detectives de la Unidad de Investigaciones Especiales (SIU, por sus siglas en inglés) de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Mohave están solicitando la ayuda del público para identificar un conjunto de restos humanos que fueron encontrados en Dolan Springs. El 26 de agosto de 2021, los detectives respondieron a una residencia en la cuadra 17000 de North Dr. tras un reporte de restos humanos localizados. El propietario de la vivienda estaba rompiendo una losa de concreto en la propiedad cuando encontró los restos debajo del concreto.

Nuestros detectives de la SIU han trabajado incansablemente para crear un perfil de ADN de la víctima no identificada. Ahora estamos intentando localizar a posibles familiares del fallecido que puedan proporcionar una muestra de ADN para su comparación. El ADN comparativo se utilizará para ayudarnos a identificar a la víctima. Según la autopsia, el fallecido era un hombre de entre 45 y 65 años al momento de su muerte, medía entre 5’6” y 5’10” (aproximadamente 1.67 m a 1.78 m) de altura, tenía cabello castaño oscuro, no presentaba trabajos dentales distintivos, y se cree que era de origen hispano. Los detectives estiman que el sujeto fue asesinado entre los años 2010 y 2018.

Estamos buscando a familiares de hombres desaparecidos que coincidan con la descripción anterior y que estén dispuestos a proporcionar una muestra de ADN para compararla con la del fallecido. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, o conoce a alguien que pueda coincidir con la descripción del fallecido, por favor comuníquese con nuestra Unidad de Investigaciones Especiales al 928-753-0753 ext. 4408.