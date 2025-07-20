Man shoots and kills girlfriend in murder-suicide near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man shoots and kills his girlfriend near Boulder Highway before he would proceed to shoot himself in an alleged murder-suicide early Sunday morning.

Metro Police received reports of a shooting at around 12:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway.

Police discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to a hospital where he eventually died.

Authorities learned the man and woman were a couple who had been arguing when the man shot his girlfriend and then shot himself.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.