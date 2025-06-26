71-year-old man fatally shot during burglary investigation by Henderson police

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One man is dead after a shooting involving officers with the Henderson Police Department Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Daniel Medrano, the shooting stemmed from a burglary investigation that began Wednesday evening.

WATCH the full briefing from HPD here:

[FULL PRESSER] Henderson Police release details in June 26 officer-involved shooting

Henderson police officer responded to the 1200 block of Imperia Drive, and during the investigation, they learned a vehicle had been stolen during the burglary, Medrano said.

Officers tracked the stolen vehicle to the 3800 block of Casa Colorado Avenue and authored a search warrant.

At 7 a.m. Thursday, SWAT executed the search warrant, and Medrano said they made contact with a 71-year-old man. Shots were fired, and aid was immediately rendered to the man, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Medrano said this is an ongoing investigation, and further details would be given in a written release.