Dog abandoned in extreme heat outside Nevada shelter sparks investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway after a dog was illegally abandoned Friday outside the Nevada SPCA shelter amid high summer temperatures.

The shelter said the dog was left "fearful and distressed" after being dropped off and tied to a pole around 9 a.m.

"Abandoning an animal in extreme weather conditions is not only dangerous — it is illegal under Nevada law. The Nevada SPCA urges anyone unable to care for an animal to contact local shelters, rescues, or animal control agencies for help. There is always a better option than abandonment," the shelter said in a release on Friday.

Due to the stress, shelter staff said it was unsafe to approach the dog directly, but they made efforts to cool the animal with misters and by sliding a water bowl within reach to prevent heat-related illness.

Animal Protection Services responded an hour later and safely took the dog. The shelter said Clark County Animal Protective Services now has the dog and have opened an investigation. The shelter captured surveillance video of the drop off and turned it over to APS.

WATCH | Nevada SPCA: Surveillance video of illegal animal abandonment

Nevada SPCA: Dog illegally abandoned outside shelter amid summer heat

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of why education and accessible resources for pet owners are so important," said Lori Heeren, Executive Director at Nevada SPCA. "No animal deserves to be left behind, especially in such unsafe conditions. We’re grateful for the quick action of our team and our partners at Animal Protective Services."