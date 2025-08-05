Las Vegas body camera footage reveals new details about NYC shooter's history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly released body-worn camera footage is shedding new light on Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman who shot and killed four people in New York City last Monday.

Tamura, who was a Las Vegas resident, has had prior incidents with law enforcement before. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released additional body camera footage and 911 calls from three separate events as part of their joint-investigation with New York authorities.

The footage shows LVMPD conducting a wellness check of Tamura's residence as well as a prior traffic stop. Another video shows a 2023 incident where Tamura was arrested at Red Rock Casino Resort on a trespassing charge.

We also know that Tamura had a documented history of mental health problems. He had two involuntary psychiatric holds in 2022 and 2024 in Nevada, and according to ESPN, he sought mental health help for headaches he began experiencing while playing high school football in California.

A scribbled note on Tamura's body at the time of the shooting suggested he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, and held grievances against the National Football League — his alleged target for the shooting.

Channel 13 learned that Tamura legally purchased his firearm from a coworker at Horseshoe Las Vegas, and his mental health holds did not block him from holding a concealed weapons permit.

New York officials said "lax gun laws" were to blame for the attack. We spoke with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo who refuted those claims, saying the focus should be on mental health instead of weapons.

