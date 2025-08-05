Las Vegas body camera footage reveals new details about NYC shooter's history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly released body-worn camera footage is shedding new light on Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman who shot and killed four people in New York City last Monday.
Tamura, who was a Las Vegas resident, has had prior incidents with law enforcement before. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released additional body camera footage and 911 calls from three separate events as part of their joint-investigation with New York authorities.
The footage shows LVMPD conducting a wellness check of Tamura's residence as well as a prior traffic stop. Another video shows a 2023 incident where Tamura was arrested at Red Rock Casino Resort on a trespassing charge.
Channel 13 is actively going through this newly released footage. Check back for more updates:
We also know that Tamura had a documented history of mental health problems. He had two involuntary psychiatric holds in 2022 and 2024 in Nevada, and according to ESPN, he sought mental health help for headaches he began experiencing while playing high school football in California.
A scribbled note on Tamura's body at the time of the shooting suggested he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, and held grievances against the National Football League — his alleged target for the shooting.
WATCH | Las Vegas apartment search reveals second note, ammo tied to NYC shooter who killed 4
Channel 13 learned that Tamura legally purchased his firearm from a coworker at Horseshoe Las Vegas, and his mental health holds did not block him from holding a concealed weapons permit.
New York officials said "lax gun laws" were to blame for the attack. We spoke with Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo who refuted those claims, saying the focus should be on mental health instead of weapons.
WATCH | Gov. Lombardo: Nevada gun laws not to blame for NYC shooting
-
Suspect accused of sex trafficking caught after fleeing from Henderson PoliceThe Henderson Police Department are investigating an "incident" in the 1000 block of Galleria Drive.
LVMPD sergeant to serve minimum of 4 years in prison for charges in 3 casesKevin Menon was sentenced on Monday in multiple cases Channel 13 has covered extensively since his initial arrest.
Vegas man to serve 90 days in jail for hate crime attack on Filipino neighborChristian Lentz pleaded guilty but mentally ill to hate crime charges related to the May 2023 attack on then-75-year-old Amadeo Quindara.
Shooting on Boulder Highway leaves man injuredA shooting in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway left a man injured early Sunday morning at around 1 a.m.