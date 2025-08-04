Las Vegas police sergeant to serve minimum of 4 years in prison for charges in 3 separate cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant accused of abusing his police powers and possessing child sex abuse material has been sentenced to serve four to 10 years in prison.

Kevin Menon and his defense team inked a deal with prosecutors in late May in which Menon agreed to plead guilty to eight of the charges he faced in three separate criminal cases.

We've followed the ups and downs of this case since Menon was first arrested in August 2024. Revelations in court documents led to questions about LVMPD officers' use of a secret messaging app called Signal — a concern we brought directly to Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Menon has raised his own concerns through the course of the case. He claims his arrest and prosecution came in retaliation for reporting racist text messages and memes, as well as filing whistleblower complaints with LVMPD's Internal Affairs.

On his initial arrest, Menon was accused of abusing his police powers by allegedly orchestrating arrests on the Las Vegas Strip. We followed up with a man who reached out to us after seeing our reporting to share his personal experience of being arrested by Menon.

Then came additional charges when investigators searched Menon's home and found child sex abuse material on his electronic devices, according to court documents previously obtained by Channel 13.

Menon was hit with his third criminal case when investigators searched his home again and claimed to find a hidden camera in his bathroom.

Menon pleaded guilty to four charges in his police powers case, three counts of possessing child sex abuse material in the second case, and one count of capturing the private area of another in the final case. He agreed to serve four to 10 years in prison.

