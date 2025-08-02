Detectives investigating a homicide in North Las Vegas after finding a man dead inside a car

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NLVPD shared that a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in North Las Vegas.

Officials said that they responded to "an injured adult male found inside a vehicle" at the 6100 block of Withrow Downs Street on August 1 around 4:47 p.m.

The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, NLVPD said. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone (702-385-5555) or online (crimestoppersofnv.com)