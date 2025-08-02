Grand jury indicts driver on felony charges in death of Joree Odabi

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A grand jury has indicted a driver on felony charges in connection with a crash that killed a 23-year-old pedestrian in Las Vegas.

Daniel Stakleff faces two felony counts: driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm.

Prosecutors say Stakleff was under the influence of THC when he crashed near Warm Springs Road and Torrey Pines Avenue on May 6, killing 23-year-old Joree Odabi.

The indictment alleges Stakleff failed to pay attention and drove off the roadway onto a sidewalk where Odabi was walking.

Stakleff will be in court for his initial arraignment on Wednesday.

WATCH | Judge raises bail to $50K for man accused in deadly DUI crash, family demands accountability

Judge raises bail to $50K for man accused in deadly DUI crash, family demands accountability

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

