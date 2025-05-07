Police: Pedestrian struck and killed on Warm Springs Road, impairment suspected

UPDATE | 5:55 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD said a single vehicle going westbound on Warm Springs drove off the road and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

LVMPD said the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and they suspect impairment of the driver.

Warm Springs Road is now closed in both directions between Jones and Torrey Pines as police continue their investigation.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash in the southwest valley.

According to an RTC alert, the incident happened around 4:41 p.m.

Warm Springs Road is closed westbound from Jones Boulevard to Torrey Pines Drive as responders investigate the area.

Avoid the area.

Traffic Cam

[Traffic Cam] Fatal autoped at Warm Springs and Jones Blvd



