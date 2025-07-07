Judge raises bail to $50K for man accused in deadly DUI crash, family demands accountability

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly two months after a Las Vegas man was granted what many called an unreasonably low bail in a deadly DUI case, a judge has reversed course—raising the amount to $50,000 on Monday morning. But for the victim’s family, the long-delayed decision is far from enough.

Daniel Stakleff is accused of killing 23-year-old Joree Odabi in a suspected DUI crash on May 6. Initially set at $5,000, the original bail sparked widespread public outrage and emotional pleas from Odabi’s family for justice.

According to police records, Stakleff veered off the road near Warm Springs and Torrey Pines while under the influence, fatally striking Odabi as he walked on the sidewalk. Investigators found marijuana vape pens in Stakleff’s vehicle, and prosecutors say toxicology reports showed THC levels more than seven times the legal limit.

Stakleff was not present in court on Monday as Judge Joe Bonaventure announced the amended bail, which still falls well below the $250,000 originally requested by prosecutors.

In court, Judge Bonaventure acknowledged the initial bail figure had been a mistake—one he admitted to out loud.

“I quite honestly, I must have misspoke. I said 5,000 apparently, I meant to say 50,000," Bonaventure said.

Bonaventure also called for an off-the-record exchange with Stakleff's attorney, Jay Siegel, and prosecutors.

“Can we mute? There are stacking issues. Let’s have a quick conversation outside. We’re going to take a short break," Bonaventure said.

Bonaventure went on to say that a misreading of his notes led to the discrepancy, but the explanation did little to ease the frustration of Odabi’s family.

Outside the courtroom, emotions ran high as family members spoke to Channel 13. Natia Stanley, Joree Odabi’s sister, voiced her disbelief and anger over the two-month delay in correcting what the judge called a clerical error.

“Who takes two months to correct an error? Make it make sense. Give us something because all of this running around, this circus, is ridiculous," Stanley said. "Any other person would have had to be here. Any other person wouldn’t have been given the leniency and the chances this man has been given," she continued.

Stanley questioned the lack of transparency and accountability from the court.

“Why continue the level of secrecy we just saw in the courtroom? Again, these are all questions that Judge Bonaventure could answer for us if he would just talk to us—or talk to you for that matter," Stanley said.

Odabi’s mother, Valerie, said the family sees the bail increase as progress—but far from justice.

“We’ll keep going," she said.

Stakleff is due back in court on Aug. 4, 2025.