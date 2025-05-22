Family outraged, 'shock waves' within legal community over minimal $5K bail in fatal DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas family is grieving and outraged after a judge set bail at just $5,000 for the driver accused of killing their 23-year-old son while under the influence of marijuana.

Joree Odabi was simply out for a walk when police say Daniel Stakleff veered off the road, jumped the curb and struck him from behind, ending his life.

Surveillance video captured the crash and what happened afterward. According to the arrest report, Stakleff was seen retrieving items from his car and hiding a dispensary bag in nearby landscaping. That bag contained receipts for marijuana vape pens.

Police say Stakleff failed part of a sobriety test, and according to the District Attorney's office, testing showed he had seven times the legal limit of marijuana in his system. Stakleff is now charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and failure to maintain in his lane.

In a Las Vegas courtroom last Monday, Judge Joe Bonaventure set bail for Stakleff at just $5,000 with electronic monitoring. That decision was far below the $250,000 prosecutors recommended. Even Stakleff's defense asked for $50,000.

"Every judge can make their decision, but make it fair. It wasn't even fair. It was not only a punch in the gut. It was like somebody ran me over," said Valerie Odabi, Joree Odabi's mother.

When asked what went through her mind in that moment, Odabi said, "Just total shock. Just the theatrics that were played out to hear again the judge have a $5,000 bail was a slap in the face. It was an insult."

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson expressed concern about the ruling.

"This man made a conscious decision to drive while impaired and killed somebody. In my opinion, he's both a flight risk and a danger to the community. It sent shock waves through the legal community," Wolfson said.

Wolfson acknowledges while the judge has discretion to set bail, he questions the ruling. He says this case is unlike anything he's seen—especially with marijuana impairment levels this high.

Joree's loved ones say the message sent by the reduced bail is both devastating and dangerous.

"It's just the first time he got caught. Unfortunately, my son who didn't deserve this was the victim," Odabi said.

A growing memorial on the sidewalk where Joree took his last steps has become a place of pain, heartbreak, and disbelief. Now, as the man accused of taking her son's life waits for trial at home, this mother is left to carry the weight of her grief—and fight for change.



"I miss him so much. When I saw him at the funeral home and I told him I'm so sorry that this happened to you. You didn't deserve this because you were not that kid that caused problems," Odabi said.

In another emotional moment, she added, "You were such a wonderful kid and I'm so sorry this happened to him. I miss him so much and I love him so much."

Daniel Stakleff is due back in court July 7. He remains out on bond with high-level electronic monitoring. Judge Bonaventure has not responded to our request for comment.