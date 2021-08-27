Alyssa Bethencourt joined the 13 Action News team as a multimedia journalist in August 2021. She comes from El Paso, Texas, where she worked as a morning reporter, nightside reporter, and fill-in anchor for 2 years. During her time there, Alyssa was recognized for her work, earning the City of El Paso Magazine’s "best reporter" award.

Alyssa has covered everything from the El Paso mass shooting to the immigration crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border. She has also reported extensively on the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it had on communities of color.

Alyssa is originally from Miami, Florida, and has Cuban roots. She earned her B.S. in telecommunication with a focus in news from the University of Florida. Go Gators!

She is excited to call Las Vegas her new home and use her platform to help uplift the community and tell the stories that matter.

