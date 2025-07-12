Dead dog found in crate under investigation by LVMPD, animal advocates push for stronger enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police are investigating after a dead dog was found in a crate in an East Las Vegas neighborhood, marking the second concerning animal incident in the area this week.

Early Friday morning, police officers were seen knocking on doors and interviewing neighbors in East Las Vegas, searching for the person who abandoned a crate containing a deceased dog.

"The decomposition was such that we do not believe that the dog' died here at the scene," Lieutenant Monique Bulmer said.

Neighbors couldn't believe the discovery.

"Especially seeing the blood that was on the dog and on the sheet. It's kind of shocking," one resident said.

This incident comes just days after another troubling case where a man was cited after cameras captured him hitting a dog in a North Valley neighborhood.

Animal advocates like John Waudby are pushing for stronger enforcement of animal cruelty laws.

"I'm sickened that somebody could even think of doing this into an animal dead or alive," Waudby said.

These cases highlight the importance of Reba's Law, which took effect this year. The legislation is named after Reba the Bulldog, who was found dead inside a storage container during last summer's extreme heat.

The law strengthens penalties for animal cruelty and gives judges expanded options to prevent abusers from owning pets in the future.

"There are still monsters living in our community that are killing our animals," Waudby said.

While having stronger laws is important, enforcement remains crucial. Metro Police say they're prepared to handle these cases.

"I think we're one of the few agencies in the nation that actually have an animal cruelty unit and we take it very seriously," Lieutenant Bulmer said.

As the investigation continues, advocates urge the public to report any suspected animal cruelty.

The identity of the dog and exact circumstances surrounding its death remain under investigation. Police haven't announced if anyone will face charges yet.

