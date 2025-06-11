Gov. Joe Lombardo signs Reba's Law, increasing penalties for animal cruelty offenses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Increased penalties for animal cruelty in Nevada are now a reality after Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 381 into law.

Dubbed "Reba's Law," this marks a significant victory for animal advocates who had been pushing for the legislation ever since the death of an English bulldog, nicknamed "Reba," last summer. Reba died after being trapped in a plastic tote in triple-digit temperatures.

Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, R-Clark County, the sponsor for the animal cruelty bill, confirmed the law's passage with Channel 13 on Tuesday evening.

John Waudby with the Reba's Law animal advocacy group also released a statement following governor's signature:

"We want to thank the legislative members who supported and passed AB 381 known as Reba's Law. We are now assured that those who continue to harm our fur babies will be prosecuted under this new law. Special thanks goes out to Melissa Hardy for fighting this battle with us and getting it across the finish line.



And thank you to Governor Joe Lombardo for hearing our demands and signing this critical piece of legislation into law. Reba will now live forever in the State of Nevada."

Under Reba's law, penalties for certain animal cruelty offenses have increased to felony-level crimes, potentially leading to longer prison sentences and higher fines. The bill is particularly aimed at cruelty acts that result in the animal's death.

The suspects in Reba's death, Issac Laushaul Jr. and Markeshia Foster, are currently in custody.

Earlier this month, a Clark County judge denied a motion from Laushaul's defense team to change venues for the case citing its extensive coverage in the media. And last Thursday, Foster agreed to plead guilty to her lesser charge and is expected to be released from custody on June 30.

Court records show a jury trial is set for Laushaul on June 23.