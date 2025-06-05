Suspect in Reba the bulldog's death agrees to plead guilty, will be released from jail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of two suspects arrested in connection with the death of Reba the bulldog has reached a plea deal, Channel 13 has learned.

Markeisha Foster and her defense team were in court at 1 p.m. Thursday to get the agreement approved by a judge.

Foster, 30, is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. She's charged with one count of willful/malicious torture or killing of an animal.

On Thursday, she agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge: one count of attempt to kill, maim or disfigure the animal of another.

Prosecutors and Foster's defense team agreed to a sentence of seven months' incarceration, with seven months' credit for time served.

She is expected to be released from state custody on June 30.

Reba's case sparked outrage across the Las Vegas community when she was found duct-taped inside a plastic container in triple-digit heat last summer. Rescuers rushed her to a veterinarian for emergency care, but it was too late. A necropsy report found Reba had died of heat stroke.

Foster and her former boyfriend, Isaac Laushaul Jr., were arrested on Dec. 27.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 outlined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's lengthy investigation to find and arrest those responsible for Reba's death. According to the report, Reba — called Nike by her former owner — was Laushaul's dog.

Foster admitted to being with Laushaul when the two were caught on surveillance video leaving Reba in the plastic container outside a business on Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

This surveillance footage was used by police to help identify suspects in Reba's case:

New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

Laushaul Jr. is back in court on June 9 for calendar call with a jury trial set for June 16.