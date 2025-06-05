Judge denies venue change for suspect in Reba the bulldog animal cruelty case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County judge has denied a motion to change the venue for one of the suspects accused of trapping Reba the bulldog in a plastic container near the Las Vegas Strip in extreme heat last July.

Issac Lushaul Jr's attorneys requested a change of venue, citing the media coverage of his case.



Exhibits in Support of Motion for Change of Venue by stephanieaceves51

The judge rejected that request on Wednesday.

Reba's case gained national attention and even inspired the passage of a new bill to increase penalties for animal cruelty in Nevada.

The legislation is currently awaiting Gov. Joe Lombardo's signature.



