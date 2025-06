LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Viewers in the central valley saw a plane spark and start billowing smoke Wednesday morning.

According to officials with Harry Reid International Airport, an American Airlines flight had smoke coming from the left engine. It was departing Las Vegas for North Carolina, but turned around to land back at Harry Reid.

The fire department inspected the engine, officials said.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information is made available.