LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas family faced a long-awaited day in court on Tuesday as the man responsible for taking the life of a single-father of two young girls was sentenced.

Drunk driver sentenced in death of Las Vegas father killed while picking up daughters

Jimmy McCoy, 63, was riding his e-bike, on his way to pick up his daughters from school in February, when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver near Jones Boulevard and Elkhorn Road.

In a downtown Las Vegas courtroom, McCoy’s mother and sister confronted the driver, Jesus Robles, sharing the profound pain and devastation the family has endured.

LOOKING BACK | 'I was numb': Las Vegas family mourns loss of single father killed by drunk driver

“The remembrance is constant. Every time I look at my granddaughters, it’s there,” said McCoy's mother Barbara Leach in court on Tuesday.

Police say Robles was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was already facing a pending DUI case. He also had no insurance.

On Tuesday, Robles expressed remorse for his actions. “I made a mistake that day. I just hope they can find it in their heart to forgive me,” he said during sentencing.

The judge sentenced Robles to a minimum of six years and up to 20 years in prison. In addition, he will be required to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle upon release—a breathalyzer system that prevents the car from starting if alcohol is detected.

McCoy’s two daughters, just six and eight years old, are now being raised by their grandmother.

“I don’t know for what reason they’re here now and he’s gone. Who can say,” Leach said through tears.

Although nothing can bring her son back, Barbara Leach said she’s committed to making sure the decision to drive under the influence carries serious consequences.

“We’re supposed to forgive. The Lord preaches that and says that. But it’s hard. It’s hard.”