LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro is currently at the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian dead on West Elkhorn Road and North Jones Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

A car hit a pedestrian and was transported to UMC Hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the crash, and impairment is suspected at this time.

All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked.

Metro says to avoid the area due to road closures.

This is an ongoing investigation.