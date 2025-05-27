Sentencing delayed for driver guilty in deadly DUI crash that killed Las Vegas father

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man who pled guilty to killing a Las Vegas father in a DUI crash will now be sentenced later this summer.

Jesus Robles was expected to learn his fate today, but the judge postponed the hearing and ordered a pre-sentence investigation report. Robles is now scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on June 24 at 10 a.m.

Robles faced multiple charges, including driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving, in connection to a deadly crash earlier this year.

Police say Robles was intoxicated and swerving in and out of lanes when he slammed into Jimmy McCoy near the intersection of Jones and Elkhorn. McCoy—a single father—was on his way to pick up his two young daughters from school, ages 6 and 8, when he was killed.

McCoy’s mother, Barbara Leach, is now stepping in to raise the girls. Earlier this year, she shared with me the moment she had to tell her granddaughters their father wasn’t coming home.

"It was like he was murdered in the streets of Las Vegas,” Leach said. "People have to understand, if you drive drunk, there is punishment like you wouldn’t believe.”

Barbara says she hopes her son’s story serves as a powerful reminder of how one reckless choices can shatter a family forever. She’s now calling for tougher penalties for DUI offenders.

