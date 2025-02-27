'I was numb': Las Vegas family mourns loss of single father killed by drunk driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A single father’s life was cut short last Friday in a crash that has left his two young daughters without their dad.

The driver responsible for the collision, which occurred near the intersection of Jones and Elkhorn, was under the influence of alcohol, police said, and swerved into traffic, striking 62-year-old Jimmy McCoy.

McCoy, was on his way to pick up his two daughters, ages 6 and 8, from school. Now, his family is left to pick up the pieces of a tragedy that should never have happened.

A Shattered Family

Barbara Leach recalls the heartbreaking moment she had to tell her granddaughter that her father was gone.

“I had to tell her, yes there was a very bad accident and daddy was hurt badly and her question, the next thing she asked was… 'Is he alive?' And I had to tell her, 'Baby no, your dad’s not alive,'” Leach shared, holding back tears.

Jimmy McCoy was much more than a father to his two daughters; he was their hero. His Instagram is filled with photos of his girls, a testament to the deep love he had for them.

His mother described him as a man living his dream of being a father to his two beloved children.

"It was actually a dream come true. And that’s the way he lived it,” Leach said.

The Fatal Crash

McCoy was heading to pick up his daughters from school. The school called Barbara when McCoy didn’t show up to pick them up.

“They were ringing his cell phone, but it only rang and he never picked it up. So they called me to come and get the girls… and I knew right away something was really wrong,” Leach recalled.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Jesus Robles, swerved into oncoming traffic while intoxicated, striking McCoy’s vehicle. Police say Robles was driving under the influence, swerving out of his lane, and did not have proof of insurance.

"I was numb. I wasn’t taking it all in because I referred to it as being murdered in the streets of Las Vegas. That’s what he was… just like somebody shot him or whatever. They ran him down and killed him. With no remorse… nothing,” Leach said.

A Reckless Pattern of Behavior

What makes this tragedy even more infuriating is that Robles was already facing a pending DUI charge. Despite his past, he was still on the road, still able to destroy a family.

"Now, today that my son is dead. They held him in jail,” Leach added.

McCoy’s death has left a void that cannot be filled, and his family is left grappling with a question that too many families have asked before: Why does this keep happening?

The Call for Change

Barbara Leach is now left with the monumental task of raising her two granddaughters. While she tries to process the grief of losing her son, she is also calling for stronger penalties for drunk driving.

"I want the focus to be to look at people, this is what you do. You go out and you get yourself drunk or drugged up or something and you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and you murder people. People have to understand there is punishment like you wouldn’t believe in store for you… if you think at any time that you’re going to get behind a motor vehicle and recklessly take the lives of innocent people,” she said.

Though nothing will ever bring her son back, Leach hopes his story will serve as a warning to others about the consequences of a single reckless decision.

“My baby boy, I was so proud of him and everything he had accomplished,” she said, wiping away her tears.

WATCH | Just earlier this week, Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke to the need for road safety to change.

'People aren't held accountable': Metro sheriff says road safety needs to change

The Road Ahead

Jesus Robles now faces multiple charges, including DUI and reckless driving.

As the McCoy family mourns their loss, Barbara is calling for stricter penalties for those who make the reckless choice to drive under the influence.

She also expressed her gratitude to the faculty, staff, and families at Heckethorn Elementary for their unwavering support during this incredibly difficult time.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and for the girls' necessities.