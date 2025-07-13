LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of locals gathered Saturday morning in Lee Meadows, Mount Charleston, to protest the U.S. Forest Service’s ongoing removal of wild horses from the area.

The protest was sparked by the recent roundup of a family of eight horses in nearby Kyle Canyon. According to organizers, the horses were sent to a federal holding facility in Utah, despite a public petition with more than 25,000 signatures demanding that they be allowed to remain free.

Protesters rally to save Mount Charleston's wild horses (video courtesy of Cheryl Abbate)

“We just want these horses to live where they belong,” said Cheryl Abbate, one of the protest organizers. "I think the forest service is well aware that there's so many people who want answers. We want updates. We want photos of where are the horses now and what kind of facility are they being held in when they're moved off the mountain."

The Forest Service has also stated that horses in Lee Canyon may be rounded up in the near future.

Protesters are calling for the agency to:

- Halt future removals

- Enforce the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act

- Collaborate with reputable 501(c)(3) wild horse sanctuaries

- Educate the public about how to safely coexist with wild horses

Wild horse advocates are urging residents to take action by contacting federal and state representatives, including U.S. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford, and Susie Lee, as well as Senators Jackie Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto.

Organizers say this is just the beginning of a broader push to protect Nevada’s iconic wild horse populations.

