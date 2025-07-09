Growing makeshift trailer park faces shutdown, residents claim they have nowhere else to go

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A growing collection of RVs and makeshift shelters has formed an unofficial trailer park on private property near the M Resort in the south valley, where about a dozen people are living rent-free despite knowing they're trespassing.

WATCH | Inside the makeshift RV community facing eviction near M Resort

Makeshift trailer park grows on private property, residents face eviction

Clark County officials have given residents until July 26 to vacate the property as they address code violations reported by concerned neighbors.

Troy Ploeger, who has lived in one of the trailers for about a year, renovated an abandoned RV he found on the site.

KTNV Troy Ploeger

"It was pretty torn up inside. I had to pull the flooring, paint the walls, paint the cabinets," Ploeger said.

He acknowledges he's trespassing but says skyrocketing rent prices and difficulty finding work have left him with few alternatives.

"You're living for free? Yes! For free. I mean who gets to do that? Nobody!" Ploeger said.

The impromptu community has grown to include about a dozen RVs, some with clotheslines, campfires, and accumulating debris, prompting safety concerns from nearby residents.



One neighbor told me, "We just want the community cleaned up."

Ploeger understands the complaints but worries about his future if forced to leave.

"It is wrong. I understand why they say it's wrong but on the other hand it's wrong just to throw us out somewhere else. You can't stay here cause you don't have no money. We all need to live," Ploeger said.

County officials confirmed they are actively addressing code violations in the area, but it remains unclear what will happen to the residents after the July deadline:

"We’re actively addressing code violations in this area. In late June, Code Enforcement opened 16 cases and notified property owners. For violations on private property, Code Enforcement sends a Notice of Abatement to the property owner informing them of the violation of trash, debris, solid waste and unpermitted living in recreational vehicles on the property. The owner is given 30 days to remedy the violation." — Clark County

"If this gets taken away from me I don't know what I would do," Ploeger said.