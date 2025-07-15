Ex-Henderson police volunteer files federal lawsuit claiming First Amendment rights violation after dismissal

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A former volunteer with the Henderson Police Department who claims she was let go after speaking out at a city council meeting has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and its manager.

Amanda Swartz spent nearly five years volunteering for the department, contributing over 4,000 hours in roles ranging from crime analysis to special victims support.

She was dismissed in April just weeks after publicly criticizing the city manager over the firing of former Police Chief Hollie Chadwick.

"We have heard from the city manager that we're just going to focus on moving forward— for those of us that are still left behind, we still deserve an answer," Swartz said during her council appearance.

In the complaint, Swartz claims City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause ordered her removal just days after she questioned the city's transparency in council meetings, alleging "retaliation" and "violations" of her First Amendment rights.

Her lawsuit accuses the city of a longstanding pattern of retaliating against police personnel who speak out.

I reached out to the city for comment on the lawsuit. They have not responded to my request, but previously stated that volunteer positions can be ended at any time with or without cause.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.