Hollie Chadwick out as chief of Henderson Police after three-week ultimatum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick is officially out.

Thursday marks three weeks since Chadwick was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired.

On Thursday evening, Channel 13 obtained an email from the Henderson city manager, Stephanie Garcia-Vause, stating that Chadwick's employment with the city has 'now ended.'

The Nevada Association of Public Safety responded to the news of Chadwick, saying they are ready to move forward:

Thankfully the City's decision relative to the Chief of Police is now behind us. While there were clearly strong feelings about the chief on both sides of the issue, the Unions hope that we now move forward in a positive direction and that the city collaborates with us during their search for a new, long-term chief for their department.



The incredible men and women of the HPD have remained dedicated to their job of protecting the citizens of Henderson despite all of the noise and conditions surrounding them. These officers deserve a voice in the selection process of the next leader of the department.

The decision was made after weeks of a legal battle between Chadwick and the Henderson Police Supervisors Association about what they call 'unfair treatment'.

A complaint was filed on Dec. 10 about tensions between the Henderson Police Department amid allegations that Lieutenant Charles Hedrick, President of the Henderson Police Supervisors Association, was unfairly targeted by Chief Hollie Chadwick.

“All the complaint from Hedrick is about his role as president Hedrick of the HPA, not so much as Lieutenant Hedrick of the police department because by all accounts, there are no issues with Hedrick's doing his job as a lieutenant in the police department,” said Andrew Regenbaum, the Executive Director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers.

The uncertainty over Henderson Police Chief Chadwick's position prompted a heated exchange during Tuesday's council meeting.

While the City of Henderson hasn't provided details on why Chief Chadwick could be removed from her position, her supporters showed up to make their voices heard.