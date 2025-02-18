New documents reveal complaints against Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning more about the reasons behind why Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick was given an ultimatum— to resign or to be forced out.

Local News Henderson Police Chief given 3 weeks to resign or be forced out, sources say Stephanie Aceves

On Tuesday, we obtained seven documents detailing complaints the Henderson Police Supervisors Association filed against Chief Chadwick.

What we know

In the documents, allegations made by HPSA say that the City of Henderson and Chief Chadwick have been engaged in union-busting activities from March 2024 to June 2024.

The documents allege that HPSA President Lieutenant Charles Hedrick was targeted and singled out for conducting union duties.

They said they had ‘issues’ with the city and the department regarding the Family and Medical Leave Act contract, overtime policy negotiations, and supervisor disciplinary grievances.

In an answer to the allegations, Chadwick denied singling out Hedrick but said the overtime policy played a role. Chadwick addressed Hedrick on his overtime that would be caused by using union leave days.

The message being conveyed by the chief was that the threatened change of Hedrick's shift had nothing to do with his career development or his job performance but was entirely punitive and related to him being the HPSA President and engaging in union activities.

Read the full report here:

The complaint by the Henderson Police Supervisors Association

Complaint BY HPSA by noor.shami on Scribd

The complaint by the City of Henderson and Hollie Chadwick

Answer by the City of Henderson and Chadwick by noor.shami on Scribd

Petition

A new petition is circulating for Hollie Chadwich's reinstatement. A Henderson man, Jeff Crampton, said he disagrees with the city's decision to give her an ultimatum after less than two years on the job.

The petition— which started just this week— has over 1,300 signatures. Crampton is asking the community to join the city council meeting at Henderson City Hall on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to support Chadwick being reinstated.