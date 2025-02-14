Henderson Police Chief given 3 weeks to resign or be forced out, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple sources confirm to Channel 13 that the Henderson Police Chief is on leave.

We were told a closed-door meeting took place Thursday where Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick was told she has three weeks to resign or is fired.

Channel 13 reached out to the City of Henderson. This is what they had to say:

Chief Hollie Chadwick is on leave. Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn is the acting Chief. We cannot comment further on personnel matters.

Hollie Chadwick was appointed Chief of Police on May 1, 2023, and she joined the Henderson Police Department in August 2002.



As a police officer, Chadwick has served as an officer in charge, a field training officer, and a crisis negotiator, among other things.

