Former HPD volunteer questions if public comments led to dismissal after five years of service

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A long-time volunteer for the Henderson Police Department says she was abruptly removed from her position just weeks after publicly criticizing the city manager at council meetings.

Amanda Swartz, who dedicated five years and thousands of hours as a volunteer with HPD, was dismissed from her role last Monday with no explanation.

"I dedicated 4,000 hours of my life to the city because I wanted to. It was my time to give back," Swartz said.

Swartz believes her dismissal is connected to comments she made at three consecutive city council meetings where she questioned the city's decision to fire Police Chief Hollie Chadwick—a decision made by newly appointed City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause and Mayor Michelle Romero.

"If I hadn't spoken up, maybe I'd still be doing it today," Swartz said.

According to Swartz, she was sitting at her post at the West Henderson Police Station when she received a call from her supervisors. Minutes later, she was escorted out of the building.

I asked her if she believed the move was retaliation for speaking out.

"Yes, absolutely. There's nothing else that I ever did in my position that would merit me just being gone," Swartz said.

When I contacted the city of Henderson with specific questions about who made the decision to end Swartz's volunteer role, and whether it was connected to her public comments, officials declined to directly answer.

Instead, the city provided a statement saying:

"Volunteers are not employees and cannot be terminated. Roles are based on need and determined by the city. Termination implies there is an employment relationship. Miss Swartz was notified that her volunteer role was no longer needed. A volunteer or the city may end volunteer service at any time with or without cause or advance notice. We thank her for the time she contributed."

Swartz disputes this characterization, stating there was no misconduct, feedback, or warning before her dismissal.

"Why couldn't you have just spoken with me? I would have done that with any member of city leadership," Swartz said.

In follow-up questions asking specifically if Swartz was removed because she spoke out at city council meetings or if she did anything specific that warranted the decision, the city provided the same response as before.

Swartz's volunteer work included helping officers log case entries and supporting detectives, among other technical responsibilities.



