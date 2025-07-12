Remembering Robert Crane: Founder of Bob's Bikes for Needy Kids loses cancer battle

HENDERSON (KTNV) — In his Henderson garage, Robert "Bob" Crane built more than bicycles, he built a legacy filled with purpose.

Bob’s mission began unexpectedly. After posting one refurbished bike online, he received 80 requests in under an hour — a clear sign of a need he knew he could help meet. That moment was the spark that ignited Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids.

In 2024, Bob was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Despite the growing toll of his diagnosis, he continued to focus not on his pain, but on his purpose. In our final interview with him this past December, he spoke candidly about what kept him going.

“I want to keep my mind here — not in here,” he said, pointing first to his head, then to his heart. "If I could help a family, I would love to. I don't want to quit until things say otherwise,” he told us.

And he didn’t. Even in his final days, Bob was still at work — posting updates and hoping to give bikes away to those who needed them most.

On Friday, July 11, Bob’s courageous battle with cancer came to an end.

In remembrance of Bob Crane

Since his passing, an outpouring of love has filled social media. Thousands have shared their stories of the bikes they received, the moment they received them, and the man who made it all possible.

“I never dreamed it would start and get as big as it has,” Bob once said. “There’s no price you can put on it. No price.”

Bob’s family told Channel 13 they are not planning a public memorial, but they’ve been deeply moved by the support and tributes from the community. His final wish was to be cremated and placed next to his son, who passed away several years ago.

If you’d like to honor Bob’s legacy, his GoFundMe remains active. All proceeds will help support his wife and ensure his mission continues.



Thank you for being a pillar in our community. Rest in peace, Bob.