Police, family urge community to help find driver in hit-and-run crash that killed elderly woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are urging community members to share any information that might help locate the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 81-year-old woman.

Margaret Brown was walking in a crosswalk near the intersection of South Grand Canyon Drive and West Desert Inn Road on June 13, 2025, when she was hit, according to LVMPD Lt. Cody Fulwiler.

You can watch the full press briefing with Fulwiler and Margaret's family here:

[FULL PRESSER] Police discuss hit-and-run crash that killed elderly woman in southwest valley

Since the crash, police have shared surveillance video taken in the area showing the suspect vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra that's missing the lower center grill.

LVMPD has released this video of the suspect vehicle:

LVMPD new video of car suspected to be involved in accident

Margaret, known to her loved ones as Peggy, was a relatively new resident to Las Vegas, according to her brother Joe. He said she spent most of her life in Florida but he convinced her to move to the valley after losing their older sister to COVID-19.

"I wanted to watch out for Peg, so I talked her into moving to Las Vegas just in January of this year," he said. "Little did I know what might befall her."

WATCH | Family and friends share their memories of Peg as search for suspect continues.

Family and friends share memories of hit-and-run victim as search for suspect continues

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or if you would like to be anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or click here.