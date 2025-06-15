Police identify victim in hit-and-run in southwest valley, still searching for suspect

UPDATE | 2:13 p.m.

The victim in a hit-and-run crash has been identified by LVMPD as 81-year-old Margaret Brown. Police were notified on June 17 that Brown died from her injuries on June 16.

The driver and car involved have not been found at this time. Police are still asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect.

ORIGINAL REPORT

A hit-and-run crash in the southwest valley leaves a person critically injured, and Metro Police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect and car involved.

The crash occurred near Desert Inn Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

The suspect's car is believed to be a dark-colored 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra that's missing the lower center grill.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or if you would like to be anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or click here.