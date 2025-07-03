Las Vegas man charged after throwing illegal pool party where 20-year-old was later found dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing two misdemeanor charges after police say he hosted an illegal party at a home where a 20-year-old was later found dead in a swimming pool.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lazaro Jonathan Cesar was taken into custody on June 18, the day after he hosted the event at a home on Palma Vista Avenue.

Cesar is charged with operating as a professional promoter without a valid license and engaging in business without a promoter license — both misdemeanors.

That same day, police discovered the body of Tayshaun Todd, 20, floating in the backyard pool. Officers responded to the residence around noon on June 18. The cause of death has not yet been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Christina Todd-Dunn Tayshaun Todd

Police were initially called to the property the night before, on June 17 around 10 p.m., due to reports of a party. In interviews cited in the arrest report, Cesar told investigators he hosted a pool party and that police came to break it up. He said he later discovered Todd’s body around 11 a.m. the following morning.

In an interview with Channel 13, Todd’s mother, Cristina Todd-Dunn, said she begged police to respond to the scene and search the house after she hadn't heard from him for a few hours. She said it was unlike him to be out late and only been to two other parties in his adult life.

"I'm standing there telling the officer something is wrong. I am so frustrated. I'm so hurt. I'm angry. I feel like I've never even had to call the police but the one time I needed them, they couldn't come through for me," she said. "I shouldn't have had to call them four times. I shouldn't have to sit out there for hours. I shouldn't have been told this wasn't a priority. Obviously, they didn't do their job and for all we know, he could have been out there in the pool the whole time, so that's how I know they did not search."

According to Todd-Dunn, the coroner told her that Todd's body had been in the pool for at least 12 hours before it was found.

Investigators also spoke to a party attendee, who told police that tickets were being sold for the event, advertised as an “open bar pool party” at $15 per person.

Court records show Cesar was released on his own recognizance the same day he was arrested. He is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on August 20 for a status check hearing.

Police have not announced any additional charges in connection with Todd’s death.