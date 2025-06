LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A possible drowning is being investigated by police in the 2600 block of Palma Vista Avenue, a neighborhood east of Valley High School. LVMPD shared that “officers and medical personnel responded to the residents and located an adult male deceased in a swimming pool.”

This comes a day after Metro put out a PSA on drowning prevention, which claimed that all drownings they’ve responded to in the last year were entirely preventable.