'A slap in the face': Judge sets $5,000 bail for driver in suspected DUI crash that killed 23 year old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A judge has set bail at $5,000 for the man accused of killing 23-year-old Joree Odabi in a suspected DUI crash near Warm Springs and Torrey Pines.

The crash occurred last Tuesday when 38-year-old Daniel Stakleff allegedly drove onto the sidewalk where Odabi was walking, killing him at the scene.

Odabi's family gathered for a candlelight vigil near the intersection where the tragedy occurred to honor his memory.

"It is beyond devastating. It's unimaginable that this happened," said Valerie Odabi, Joree's mother.

Valerie told Channel 13 her son was walking on the sidewalk—as he often did before work—when Stakleff, the suspected drunk driver, struck and killed him.

"He was a gentle giant, he was so kind. All he liked was anime. He loved to read and he was very, very knowledgeable and could tell you things you never even heard of before, but he was just a light," Valerie said.

According to a police report, Stakleff took a field sobriety test but "unsatisfactorily completed some of the tests." Investigators also say dash cam footage from a Tesla shows Stakleff hiding a marijuana dispensary bag, with a receipt inside, near some landscaping.

"It's any parent's worst nightmare. I've been saying, 'please, somebody, wake me up.' It could have been prevented. You can call Uber, Lyft, you don't have to get behind the wheel," Valerie said.

The suspect appeared in court Monday morning facing multiple charges including driving under the influence and reckless driving. A judge set his bail at $5,000.

"A slap in the face. Very infuriating. You actually got a slap in the hand and, you know, I can't bring my son back," Valerie said. "What the judge did today was an insult... all of the theatrics, the fake crying and everything else was all just staged for a life being taken. The family has never said, 'my condolences, I'm sorry.' They have children—nothing, so again, we were in the wrong courtroom today. "

The family is now calling for justice and a change in the laws.

"If you take a life, you should serve life," Valerie said.

Joree's death is not the only one underscoring the push from advocates to have DUI laws changed in Nevada.

Just yesterday on Sunday, Las Vegas Metro Police arrested a suspect, 45-year-old Maurice Washington, on DUI charges after a pedestrian was fatally struck during a hit-and-run on Decatur and Alta.

And over the past couple of weeks, Channel 13 has covered numerous reports on the death of 18-year-old McKenzie Scott, who was killed in a crosswalk near Arbor View High School. The suspect, 37-year-old Keenan Jackson, was also suspected of DUI.

These are both just some of the most recent examples. With Clark County having the highest volume of impaired driving fatalities in Nevada, according to state data, District Attorney Steve Wolfson is pushing for tougher penalties.

After a hearing for the suspect in Scott's death, DA Wolfson spoke with the media about these penalties for offenders, including mandatory minimums and increased sentences for repeat DUI offenders.

"What we're doing isn't working," DA Wolfson said. "I've said this many times before...the possible penalty in these kinds of cases is insufficient."

Valerie tells Channel 13 her son just started working at the Bellagio and was working towards becoming an attorney.

"He wanted to be a corporate attorney for MGM. He had it all planned out," Valerie said.

As loved ones reflected on fond memories during the vigil, Joree's family vowed to never stop fighting for him.

"We don't stop praying, we don't stop speaking his name, we don't stop fighting," Valerie said.

The suspect is due back in court July 7.

