LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas high school community is in mourning after an 18-year-old student was struck and killed in a crosswalk near campus while picking up her graduation cap and gown.

"She was 14 days from graduating, and she had a bright future, and there was no reason for this to happen," North Las Vegas local Shelly Howard said.

Locals mourn loss of Arbor View senior after being killed on the way to school

McKenzie Scott, a senior at Arbor View High School, was killed Friday morning just before 11 a.m. when police say 37-year-old Keenan Jackson hit her in a crosswalk just a few feet away from campus.

Metro Police believe Jackson was speeding and driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

"It's really tough knowing that she was a senior just like me, cause this could've happened to anyone," Arbor View student Noah Herout said.

A growing memorial has formed outside the school paying tribute to McKenzie, as community members gathered Saturday calling for safety improvements to the area.

"My kids have been coming here to take the bus when they were in middle school, two of my sons go to school here, and this crosswalk - I've always felt wasn't enough," North Las Vegas local Douglas Seymour said.

The tragedy occurred on what should have been a celebratory weekend, as Saturday was Arbor View's senior prom.

"Your child is your child, but this community, they're all our children," North Las Vegas local Anne Nadeau said. "We have to watch out for all of them, and it was just heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking, something has to be done."

Community members are now hoping for change after starting a petition to improve traffic safety across the valley.

"Life is fleeting at any moment, something could happen, and I hope people will start doing more, stopping, and being more aware of others," Arbor View student Ashton Seymour said.

In addition to starting a petition, the community has started a GoFundMe for McKenzie's family.

Jackson was in court on Saturday morning and is now being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.