CCSD high school student struck and killed by car, impairment and speed suspected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A CCSD student from Arbor View High School was confirmed to have been hit and killed by a vehicle on Friday morning in the northwest valley.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car near the 7500 block of Whispering Sands Drive.

Authorities came to the scene and found the student. She was transported to a local hospital, where she would die as a result of her injuries.

Impairment and speed are suspected as factors in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

Channel 13 received a statement confirming the pedestrian was a high school senior from Arbor View.

The Clark County School District (CCSD) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a student from Arbor View High School earlier today.



“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and the entire Arbor View High School community as we grieve this unimaginable loss,” said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert. “She was a senior—full of promise, nearing graduation, and looking forward to a bright future.”



The District is offering support services to students and staff impacted by this tragedy, including counselors on-site at Arbor View High School.



“In this time of sorrow, I urge our community to come together,” Superintendent Ebert continued. “Please remain vigilant and cautious, especially in areas near our schools. The safety of our students is a shared responsibility, and we must continue working together to protect and support them.”



The Clark County School District extends its deepest condolences to the student’s loved ones and will continue to support the Arbor View community in the days ahead.



In a X post, Metro cautions drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to slow down while driving.

SLOW DOWN, VEGAS! Speeding, impaired, and distracted driving isn't just risky, it can be deadly. One text, one drink, one bad decision can change everything. It's not worth it. pic.twitter.com/fYmXBpOGZh — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 2, 2025

This is the 59th fatal in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department jurisdiction.