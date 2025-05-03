Community grieves loss of Arbor View senior killed just steps from campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a somber day at Arbor View High School as the community gathered to mourn the tragic loss of 18-year-old senior McKenzie Scott, who was struck and killed by a car just feet from campus on Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., McKenzie was reportedly stopping by the school to pick up her cap and gown in anticipation of her upcoming graduation. Her family sharing with Channel 13 that her future was bright—she had plans to attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas this fall on a full scholarship and was looking forward to senior prom, which was scheduled for Saturday night.

Throughout the day, dozens of students, teachers, and community members visited a growing memorial near the scene of the crash. Many left behind flowers, handwritten notes, and framed photos.

At a candlelight vigil held Friday evening, loved ones shared heartfelt stories about McKenzie—remembering her as someone who “brought light to every room,” who “listened more than she spoke,” and who had a unique way of making others feel seen and valued.

"Every person that she came in contact with, they were happier in her presence," said Adrianna Ornelas, a senior at Arbor View High School. "It;s surreal to think about the fact that 24 hours ago there were 200 kids here on campus helping the student council participate in the senior event. Everyone was having so much fun, so prepared for prom and graduation and now that's all going to be a little different because we lost an important senior who was an important part of our class."

The emotional gathering underscored the deep impact McKenzie had on those around her.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed the driver involved remained at the scene after the collision. Authorities believe the driver was impaired and have since taken the individual into custody.