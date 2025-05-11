Las Vegas Metro Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in Sunday morning hit-and-run investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being hit by a car in the central valley Sunday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:28 a.m., Metro police said a vehicle struck a male pedestrian in the intersection at South Decatur Boulevard and Alta Drive and left the scene before officers arrived.



Metro police said scene evidence and video indicated a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 was speeding northbound on Decatur. Upon approaching the intersection on a green light, police said the vehicle struck the male pedestrian who was walking in a marked crosswalk but against the pedestrian signal.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Initially, Metro police said the vehicle kept driving northbound on Decatur, but later returned to the scene and showed signs of impairment.

The suspect, 45-year-old Maurice Washington, was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

This is an ongoing investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

This marks the 65th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.