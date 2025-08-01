Private gun sale between casino workers scrutinized after deadly NYC shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating whether a private gun sale between Shane Tamura and his supervisor Rick Ackley at The Horseshoe Las Vegas was conducted legally.

Tamura used the rifle to carry out Monday night's deadly shooting in New York City.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Nevada Gaming Control Board, are being questioned about whether they're investigating the supervisor who sold Tamura the gun.

A law enforcement official confirmed that Ackley, the supervisor, who worked with Tamura in the surveillance department at Horseshoe Las Vegas, legally purchased an AR-15 style rifle last summer, then sold it to Tamura for $1,400.

Investigators say the supervisor also sold Tamura the BMW he used to drive cross-country. After interviewing the supervisor, who police say has been cooperative, they now believe the weapon was fully assembled before the sale.

Under Nevada law, any private party transfer of a firearm must be processed through a licensed gun dealer, known as an FFL — a federally licensed firearms dealer.

"If you bought a gun from me personally, we would fill out the same exact paperwork and the process is the exact same," said Tom Whitfield, manager at The Gun Shop Las Vegas.

Whitfield says that process also involves passing a background check.

This week, NYPD detectives traveled to Las Vegas to search Tamura's home and visit the store where they say he legally purchased a revolver just last month. He was able to purchase and obtain the gun the same day using his Nevada concealed carry permit.

Whitfield has questions about how Tamura was able to get and keep that permit, considering his reported mental health history.

"All of those things should have disqualified his CCW," Whitfield said, referring to Tamura's two psychiatric holds and a recent incident at Red Rock Resort.

"Nobody understands how he was able to maintain it. With that CCW, in 10 minutes he could have walked in and out with that gun transfer," Whitfield said.

Channel 13 reached out to Chris Rasmussen, the attorney representing Rick Ackley, to learn more about the sale.

"Rick Ackley administered the transfer of the firearm used in the tragedy in New York lawfully complying with Nevada and federal gun laws," Rasmussen said in a statement to Channel 13.

He confirmed that Ackley sold Tamura the rifle, and is not available for interviews at this time.

