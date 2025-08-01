Las Vegas armored truck robbery suspect arrested in Texas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police arrested a suspect in connection with an armored truck robbery that happened last month.
The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on July 16 in the 9800 block of West Charleston Boulevard.
WATCH our initial reporting of the armed robbery here:
Through the investigation, authorities identified 29-year-old Devonte Jackson as a suspect in this incident.
On July 29, Jackson was taken into custody by Texas State Troopers in Centerville, Texas, with the assistance of the FBI.
He was booked into the McLennan County jail in Waco, Texas, for one count of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of coercion with force with the use of a deadly weapon.
According to a police source, about $300,000 was stolen during the incident, and two suspects were involved. Authorities have not released information on the second suspect.
Jackson is pending extradition to Las Vegas.
-
Private gun sale between casino workers scrutinized after deadly NYC shootingQuestions emerge about the legality of a private gun sale between Shane Tamura and his supervisor Rick Ackley at Horseshoe Las Vegas after Tamura used the weapon in a deadly New York City shooting.
Aliante shooting suspect pleads not guilty to state chargesOn Thursday, Aerion Warmsley was in court where he pleaded not guilty to state charges and waived his right to a speedy trial.
Nevada Secretary of State warns of scams impersonating officials and loved onesWith fraudsters utilizing AI to pry information and funds from victims, Nevada Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar, warns Nevadans to stay vigilant and protect themselves from these realistic scams.
Suspect in Reba the bulldog's death pleads guilty to animal crueltyIsaac Laushaul Jr. entered a guilty plea to one count of animal cruelty in connection to the dog's death. Laushaul will be back in court on Sept. 10 for sentencing.