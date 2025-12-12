LVMPD seek driver in hit-and-run that left pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a driver who reportedly hit a pedestrian then fled the scene late Thursday night.

It happened around 11:17 p.m. in the area of East Katie Avenue west of South Maryland Parkway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A white 2009 Ford Fusion was heading west on Katie while a pedestrian was crossing Katie outside of a marked or implied crosswalk, according to authorities.

The crash happened when the front right of the Ford hit the pedestrian, and the driver failed to stop, police said.

The Ford was later located, but authorities say the driver is still outstanding.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4088 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app “P3.” Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.