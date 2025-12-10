LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding people they say are involved in a crime spree targeting the valley's elderly residents.

The suspects find seniors wearing high-end jewelry and approach them while in a vehicle, asking for directions, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

After being provided directions, police say the suspects then offer a prayer in gratitude, and during the prayer, they remove the victim's jewelry. Often, the victims don't realize this happened before the suspects drive away, authorities said.

Police say these incidents started in February of this year and have happened throughout the valley.

The suspects are described as Middle Eastern or Eastern European, both men and women, ranging from 20 to 60 years old, with distinct Eastern European accents. The people were reported as having been in several different vehicles in each event.

Watch video released by LVMPD of the suspects here:

Police searching for suspects in crime spree targeting valley seniors

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD by phone at 702-828-8577.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online.