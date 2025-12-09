LIVE: Witnesses in 12-car crash that killed three people testify in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three weeks after authorities say a man intentionally drove into a line of stopped cars and initially killed two people, including a pregnant woman, a third death has been confirmed.

The suspect, 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez, is in a Clark County courtroom Tuesday — the first time since the third victim died.

Officials identified the third victim as 25-year-old Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, who suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Lainez was a team member at Shang Artisan Noodle with coworkers describing her as "kind and hardworking." They say she was married just nine months ago.

Gutierrez faces 10 felony charges, including open murder, after officials say he intentionally sped nearly 100 mph into a line of cars at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18.

The crash initially killed 38-year-old Edward Garcia and 20-year-old Adilene Duran-Rincon, Gutierrez's girlfriend and passenger. Duran-Rincon was pregnant, according to her family.

One witness compared the scene to a suicide bomber.

"The only thing I've seen close to that, I was in two wars, I'm from the Middle East originally, I'm from Israel. I've seen a lot of terror suicide bombers; that was the closest thing. The way he drove into the cars is the way a terrorist drives into a military base," said Assaf Cohen.

LVMPD Officer Jacob Johnson said he made contact with Gutierrez at the hospital, and that the 19-year-old said he couldn't remember much initially.