New details in driver's history with police before 12-car crash that killed two

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details about Jose Gutierrez, the driver accused of speeding Tuesday evening and causing a crash with 11 other cars that killed two people, including his passenger.

According to the arrest report obtained by Channel 13, the 19-year-old was driving roughly 100 miles per hour and did not apply the brakes in his silver Infiniti coupe as he approached the intersection of Cheyenne and Jones. For context, the area has a posted speed limit of 45 mph.

Gutierrez was traveling west on Cheyenne and approached a group of cars stopped at a red light at the Jones intersection.

The passenger in the Infiniti, 20-year-old Adilene Duran-Rincon, died as a result of the crash. According the GoFundMe set up by her family for funeral expenses, she was also pregnant at the time of the crash.

Edward Garcia, 38, also died as a result of the crash.

Authorities said DMV records revealed that the car Gutierrez was driving was registered to the mother of Duran-Rincon.

Police contacted Gutierrez in the hospital, where he was being treated for injuries he suffered in the crash. The officer asked Gutierrez if he was driving, and he initially confirmed he was the driver, but later denied it before changing his story again and admitting he was the driver.

Police asked Gutierrez if he was drinking before the crash, and Gutierrez said the last time he drank was the week prior to the crash. When asked if he had consumed any marijuana, Gutierrez said he had not used any drugs in the last week. However, the officer noted Gutierrez's eyes were bloodshot and watery.

When authorities processed the clothes Gutierrez was wearing at the time of the crash, they found a marijuana vape pen in his pocket.

Police say the presence of the vape pen, Gutierrez's bloodshot and watery eyes, and the erratic pattern of his driving all point toward the possibility of impairment. Gutierrez did have his blood drawn as is normal when impairment is suspected.

We've also learned this is not the first time the teenager has been involved in a crash or cited for speeding.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to the son of an elderly woman who was in a crash with Gutierrez in September after he reportedly ran a stop sign.

Channel 13 has also obtained a copy of the speeding ticket Gutierrez received in October for going 52 mph and a 35 mph zone on Lone Mountain Road west of El Capitan Way.

Back in April, Gutierrez was arrested on a charge of intimidating a public officer. An officer responded to a report of a woman crying and saying a man had hit her.

When the officer arrived, Gutierrez reportedly quickly approached the police car, put up his fists in a boxing-like stance and repeatedly said "What's up foo," "I'll f***ing shoot you," and "I'll kill you" while advancing on the officer.

Police recently upgraded the charges Gutierrez was arrested on in connection to the crash to two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

At the time of this report, Gutierrez is set to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2026.