Major crash involving 12 cars kills two, speeding driver arrested on reckless driving counts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A multi-vehicle crash in the northwest valley kills two people and injures four on Tuesday, police say.

The crash happened near Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard and was reported around 3:29 p.m.

According to the LVMPD Deputy Chief Jose Hernandez, one of the vehicles involved, an Infiniti G37, was heading east on Cheyenne approaching Jones at high speeds when they struck multiple cars waiting for the light at the intersection.

"It's yet another reminder of how ten families whose lives will be changed forever. Two of which will not have their family members during the holidays," Hernandez said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, including the passenger of the Infiniti and the driver from another vehicle.

Four others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

"This has to stop.... our officers are tired of responding to scenes like this where innocent people—lives are taken. And the absolutely worst part of all this is that it's absolutely preventable," said Hernandez.

Channel 13 was at the scene for several hours and saw at least 9 cars involved in the crash. Two were completely unrecognizable.

We have since learned 12 cars were involved.

Witnesses tell us the crash was so loud it sounded like a bomb went off, shaking nearby businesses.

"It made me really emotional because it's like, these people probably spent their whole day ready to get home just for them to lose their life off of somebody's carelessness, like it's not fair," said local Tenisha McClaie.

According to Metro, as of November 16, a total of 140 lives were cut short in Metro's jurisdiction. The same time last year, 142 people died.

Both locals and Metro tell us they are tired of these heartbreaking tragedies and are urging everyone to do their part to keep our community safe.

"This has to stop," said Hernandez.

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to UMC Trauma for advanced medical intervention, where he remains in continuous care. He was booked in absentia for four counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

