Driver in 12-crash that left two dead officially booked on murder charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver who is accused of causing a 12-car crash Tuesday afternoon that left two people dead and multiple injured is now officially booked on murder charges.

Jose Gutierrez was re-booked on Thursday on two counts of open murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

The 19-year-old was initially booked in absentia on four counts of reckless driving in connection to the incident.

We've recently learned this is not the first time Gutierrez was involved in a serious crash. Sources in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 he was in a crash with an elderly woman in September of this year after reportedly running a stop sign.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to the woman's son to learn more:

Police are also asking for the community's help to identify additional information about the crash, including the vehicle's driving patterns and occupants during or around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department — Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

