Third death confirmed in Las Vegas 12-car crash officials say was 'intentional'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third victim has died from the 12-car crash on Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard last month, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Officials identified the third victim as 25-year-old Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, who suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Lainez was a team member at Shang Artisan Noodle with coworkers describing her as "kind and hardworking." They say she was married just nine months ago.

The suspect in the crash, 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez, faces 10 felony charges, including open murder, after officials say he intentionally sped nearly 100 mph into a line of cars at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18.

The crash initially killed 38-year-old Edward Garcia and 20-year-old Adilene Duran-Ricon, Gutierrez's girlfriend and passenger. Duran-Ricon was pregnant, according to her family.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joe Bonaventure denied Gutierrez bail last week. A criminal complaint alleges that Gutierrez was attempting to kill his girlfriend. Gutierrez's defense attorney argued he was suffering a concussion and seizures.

Channel 13 is working to confirm if Gutierrez will face additional charges with news of Lainez's death.

Gutierrez is due back in court on Dec. 9.

