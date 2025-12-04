Third death confirmed in Las Vegas 12-car crash officials say was 'intentional'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third victim has died from the 12-car crash on Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard last month, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Officials identified the third victim as 25-year-old Vanessa Lainez Vasquez, who suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash.
Lainez was a team member at Shang Artisan Noodle with coworkers describing her as "kind and hardworking." They say she was married just nine months ago.
PREVIOUS REPORT | What we know about the third victim; no bail for suspect
The suspect in the crash, 19-year-old Jose Gutierrez, faces 10 felony charges, including open murder, after officials say he intentionally sped nearly 100 mph into a line of cars at Cheyenne and Jones on Nov. 18.
The crash initially killed 38-year-old Edward Garcia and 20-year-old Adilene Duran-Ricon, Gutierrez's girlfriend and passenger. Duran-Ricon was pregnant, according to her family.
Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joe Bonaventure denied Gutierrez bail last week. A criminal complaint alleges that Gutierrez was attempting to kill his girlfriend. Gutierrez's defense attorney argued he was suffering a concussion and seizures.
Channel 13 is working to confirm if Gutierrez will face additional charges with news of Lainez's death.
Gutierrez is due back in court on Dec. 9.
-
Arrest report: LVMPD officer strangled girlfriend, threatened to shoot himselfA new arrest report details the alleged abuse that a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer went through at the hands of her boyfriend, LVMPD Officer Chandler Pike.
FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on Rampart Casino robbery suspectFBI offers $5,000 reward for tips leading to arrest of armed robbery suspect at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. Police release surveillance footage.
More than 100 arrests and citations made in recent sex trafficking operationA total of 115 arrests and citations were made between Nov. 19 - 22 of this year, an 11.6% increase from the 103 recorded in 2024, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police officer arrested on five domestic violence-related chargesThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is announcing the arrest of one of its officers, Chandler Pike, on charges related to domestic violence.